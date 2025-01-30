Hy-Vee celebrates fundraising goal of donating 102 million meals to food banks

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Hy-Vee has announced it achieved its fundraising goal by donating 102 million meals to food banks all across the Midwest.

To celebrate achieving its goal, Hy-Vee is holding a special presentation to announce a donation of more than $405,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

It is part of a 20-month campaign alongside Feeding America that brought customers, suppliers, and food bank partners to support whose experiencing food insecurity.

Channel One officials say the money could not have come at a better time.

“More and more people are coming to Channel One to get fresh groceries and healthy food like you see around me, and so having this partnership with Hy-Vee where they know the importance of food, it’s just really special, and it makes a really large impact,” said Jessica Sund, the director of development and communications at Channel One.

Every dollar donated generates 2.5 meals, and all the money collected at Rochester Hy-Vee stores and Fast & Fresh locations goes directly to Channel One.

“At Hy-Vee, we try really hard to donate to the schools and the churches and all the different organizations that we can help, and then also to make sure where just helping our customers and our communities and that’s what makes it the most fulfilling for us,” said Hy-Vee District Director Chad Hartogh.

Last year, Channel One distributed nearly 19 million pounds of food, a 35% spike from 2023.