Hy-Vee and Rochester Salvation Army team up to provide Thanksgiving meals to RPS families

(ABC 6 News) — Hy-Vee and the Rochester Salvation Army have teamed up to deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in local schools.

Since 2020, the pair has worked to address the needs of the community by ensuring that an affordable meal is not a worry over the holidays.

This year, Rochester Public Schools has identified 400 families to receive the bagged meals, which is a bump up from last year, signaling a growing need.

“Last year, I was told, we provided three hundred meals and this year we are providing four hundred, so our community need has grown. Which is not necessarily something that we’re happy about, but we’re happy to be able to serve that need,” said Lt. Alisa Carson of the Rochester Salvation Army.

Each bag contains several different Thanksgiving dinner necessities, including canned vegetables, potatoes, cookies, and a Hy-Vee certificate in exchange for meat and dinner rolls.