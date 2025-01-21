Hwy 63 crash closes road in both directions

(ABC 6 News) — According to 511MN, a crash on Highway 63 northeast of Rochester has closed the road in both directions.

The crash occurred between 75th St NE and County Road 21 NE. A detour is being set up by crews with the road expected to be closed until about 4:30 p.m.

As of now, it is unclear how the crash occurred or if there are any injuries. Minnesota State Patrol said a dump truck was involved in the crash.

ABC 6 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update as information becomes available.

This is a developing story.