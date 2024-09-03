Hwy 57 Mantorville ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off Marigold Days

(ABC 6 News) — A ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Wednesday, September 4th in Mantorville will celebrate the completion of the Highway 57 reconstruction project.

The event will also kick off Mantorville’s annual Marigold Days festival. This ribbon cutting will take place downtown at 1:30 PM along the sidewalk area on the west side of Highway 57, just south of the County Seat café.

“Road construction can be tough on a community, but we’re proud of the improvement,” said Mantorville Mayor Chuck Bradford via a press release. “This is a chance to celebrate and remind people that Mantorville is open for business, and our community’s Marigold Days is a great time to visit and see the improvements.”