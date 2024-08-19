Highway 57 in Mantorville reopens

(ABC 6 News) — Traffic on Highway 57 in Mantorville reopened Monday afternoon, August 19th as the reconstruction work wraps up, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

During the four-month project construction crews reconstructed the road, replaced the water, sanitary and stormwater pipes, and improved the walking and biking areas through town. There may be workers still in the area doing final work or cleaning up, and motorists should remain attentive and observe speed limits through town.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting event is planned on September 4th to celebrate the completion of the project and kickoff Mantorville’s Marigold Days celebration, which runs through the weekend after Labor Day, September 6th through the 8th. More details will be announced regarding the event.