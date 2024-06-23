Hwy 105 in Mower County closed from flooding

(ABC 6 News) – Hwy 105 is closed in between Mower County Road 4 and Mower County Road 5 due to flood conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted this photo to X Saturday night, showing a map of the area where the road is closed and a detour route along Hwy 218.

Courtesy: MnDOT

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the road remained flooded and closed to all traffic. The road will reopen once all water has receded and crews have inspected it for safety.

Courtesy: MnDOT

MnDOT reminds everyone not to drive around barricades or into flooded areas.

Check http://511mn.org for updates.