Hwy 105 in Mower County closed from flooding
(ABC 6 News) – Hwy 105 is closed in between Mower County Road 4 and Mower County Road 5 due to flood conditions.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted this photo to X Saturday night, showing a map of the area where the road is closed and a detour route along Hwy 218.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the road remained flooded and closed to all traffic. The road will reopen once all water has receded and crews have inspected it for safety.
MnDOT reminds everyone not to drive around barricades or into flooded areas.
Check http://511mn.org for updates.