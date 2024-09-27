HVMHC to host a Lunch & Learn

(ABC 6 News) — Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC) will hold a Lunch and Learn session on Wednesday, October 9 from noon to 1:00pm at their Winona Clinic location – 420 East Sarnia St.

The session is geared towards teaching landlord partners in Winona County more about collaborating with HVMHC in providing housing solutions for individuals with long-term mental health needs. You can sign up to attend the Lunch and Learn session at: https://shorturl.at/gdnYE.

As part of their commitment to supporting individuals in their journey towards independence, HVMHC is reaching out to landlords who have standalone units available for rent. These tenants are highly independent individuals who are ready to embrace community living and contribute positively to their neighborhoods.

Landlords partnering with HVMHC can expect timely rent payments every month, ensuring financial stability. Additionally, tenants will receive comprehensive support from HVMHC to facilitate a successful housing experience for both tenants and landlords.

“By opening their doors to individuals with complex mental health experiences, landlords have the opportunity to make a profound impact on the lives of our community members,” said Megan Toney, Adult Housing Services Director at HVMHC. “We are dedicated to creating a mutually beneficial partnership where individuals can thrive.”