Hunts and harvests: Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visits southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – On a tour of outdoor spaces to promote recreation and conservation, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made several stops across southeast Minnesota.

She started in Austin, visiting a local hunting property, to lead the second annual Women’s Pheasant Hunt.

Along with other state representatives and local hunters, Lt. Gov. Flanagan took to the fields with a shotgun and bird dogs in an attempt to attract women to the sport, as well as other outdoor recreational activities.

“There are so many opportunities to learn about hunting, firearm safety, and a lot of folks who are willing, like Pheasants Forever, to make this sport more accessible,” she said.

That sentiment was shared by many in the hunting party.

Simone Schara was one of the local hunters participating in the event. She’s been hunting pheasants and training bird dogs for years and drove two hours from north of the Twin Cities to be there.

“I’m very involved in getting women introduced into the outdoors,” Schara said. “There’s a group that the Minnesota DNR has called ‘Becoming and Outdoors Woman’ and they offer all kinds of hunting and outdoor activities. So therefore I’m here just trying to encourage other women to get out there and don’t be afraid and do it.”

This year’s hunt might not have been super successful, but it definitely wasn’t a quiet one.

And at least the dogs caught one bird.

Then it was off to Eyota, to check in on the corn harvest with the Minnesota Corn Grower’s Association.

According to the USDA’s Crop Progress Report from this week, Minnesota’s corn is 94% mature and the harvest for grain is 43% complete, a day ahead of last year.

However, the news isn’t all good, according to the association’s former president, Dana Allen-Tully.

“It’s really spotty all over the state,” she said. “With input prices where they are and crop prices where it’s at, which is low, it’s going to be a difficult winter for farmers in Minnesota on the economics side.”

Still, farmers like Allen-Tully remain dedicated to healthy land management practices, especially with programs like the state’s Agricultural Water Quality Certification, which incentivizes farmers to protect Minnesota’s various waterways.

“I think it’s just part of our way of life,” said Flanagan. “I think farmers here in Minnesota want to be able to farm for future generations and generations to come and with that comes a commitment to soil health and conservation and sustainability.”