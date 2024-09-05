Hunter Biden reportedly plans to enter Alford plea

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, a big surprise came in Hunter Biden’s federal tax trial.

The attorney for President Joe Biden’s son said Hunter plans to plead guilty in order to avoid trial. He will reportedly enter an Alford plea where he doesn’t actually admit his guilt but agrees there is enough evidence to convict him.

However, the exact details of the plea remain unclear.

Biden is charged with nine federal tax related charges, including three felonies.