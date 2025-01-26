Howard County Sheriff’s Office searches for pursuit suspect

(ABC 6 News) – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says it is looking for a subject involved in a pursuit that ended near Lime Springs on Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office posted to Facebook, asking for help from citizens in locating the suspect. People are also asked to check their home surveillance systems and contact HCSO if they are missing any property.

The subject is described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s with short black hair and brown eyes, 5’6 and 140 lbs.

HCSO says it is actively working the case and will continue to be in the area.

There was initially a shelter in place order for the area which has since been lifted.

The sheriff’s office says it cannot disclose further information at this time, but are asking for word to be spread.