Howard County Sheriff’s Office investigator resigns

(ABC 6 News) – Richard Hollenbeck, an investigator with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, has resigned, a press release said Wednesday.

Hollenbeck, a ten-year investigator, was placed on administrative leave last month, according to Chief Deputy Ryan Vandewalker. However, Vandewalker did not disclose a reason for this happening.

At the time, Vandewalker and Busch declined to provide comment to ABC 6 News.

Hollenbeck was an independent candidate on the ballot in the Tuesday, November 5 election, facing Republican Rick Busch. He ultimately lost against Busch in the race.