Howard County Sheriff candidate on leave from department, Acting Sheriff confirms

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Richard Hollenbeck, a ten-year investigator with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and current candidate for Sheriff, has been put on administrative leave.

In an email to ABC 6 News, Chief Deputy Ryan Vandewalker confirmed that Hollenbeck was on administrative leave, but did not cite a reason for the action and would not comment further on the matter.

Hollenbeck is an independent candidate on the ballot in the Tuesday, November 5 election, facing Republican Rick Busch.

Hollenbeck declined to provide comment to ABC 6 News.