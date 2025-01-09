How you can help California wildfire victims

(KSTP) — A variety of organizations are setting up fundraisers for those affected by the deadly wildfires that have burned thousands of acres across Los Angeles County.

If you know of a local organization working to help Los Angeles area residents, you can submit it HERE.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross has hundreds of volunteers across Los Angeles to help those who have been displaced. Multiple shelters have been set up to help residents who need a place to go. You can CLICK HERE to donate.

Salvation Army

The Salvation is teaming up with the American Red Cross at some of their evacuation shelters to serve meals and provide support and emotional and spiritual care to people using the facilities.

They are also ready to deploy emergency vehicles, including six mobile kitchens, five transit vans and two shower trailers, upon government partner request.

Additionally, The Salvation Army is helping with long-term recovery assistance and emergency relief. You can donate to their cause by CLICKING HERE.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen’s relief team is helping those affected by the wildfires and first responders by providing water, sandwiches and meals to those who need it. CLICK HERE to donate.

Wildfire Recovery Fund

The California Community Foundation works to help Los Angeles County, targeting hard to reach communities in the area to provide long-term recovery relief. To donate, CLICK HERE.

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

The group works with community-based organizations and local fire agencies to give financial support for residents affected by the fires. To help, CLICK HERE.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

The foundation provides funding for firefighters and their loved ones to help them recover from injuries and hardship. You can help by CLICKING HERE.

AirBnB

The company has set up Airbnb.org while working with 211 LA to offer free housing in Los Angeles County to those displaced. Hosts who sign up to share their home through Airbnb.org receive damage protection and liability insurance with AirCover for each booking, and their service fees are also waived, according to the business. If you or someone you know would like to offer a safe place to stay, you can sign up to do so by CLICKING HERE. If you want to donate to their cause, CLICK HERE.