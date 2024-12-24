How to spot job scams

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are planning to start the year with a new career, you will want to stay aware of job scams.

Fraudsters create fake job postings and websites to rob you of your money and personal information. They can even go so far as to fake an interview process.

Experts say to be aware of unprompted texts, emails, and links about potential work.

“It says, ‘hey, you know, there’s this job opportunity. It provides you flexibility. XY, and Z, please feel free to give us a ring at this phone number,'” said Margarita Alvarez of Wells Fargo.

Scammers could then gain access to your personal information, install malware on your computer, or even money as a request to buy supplies for a new job.