How corn mazes are created from imagination to an acres-wide design

(ABC 6 News) — Each fall, Big Springs Farm in Lanesboro, Minn. unveils a new corn maze design.

But for owner Justin Brown, the corn maze isn’t just a fall feature. It’s a year-round venture.

“Lot of folks have questions about how we come up with the design,” Brown said. “First step is we’re brainstorming year-round what a theme could be.”

Once an idea is decided, it’s sent off to a professional maze designer — yes, that’s a real job! — and they receive a file with GPS coordinates attached to it. They plug those coordinates into the planter.

“The planter actually will read that map, and you can see the map on your screen.” “As you drive across the field, that planter will turn on and off in the paths where it’s supposed to.”

It’s the same technology they plant their regular farm with — just a little more specific.

The real challenge is they have to wait for corn to grow to see the final shape.

“I forgot to do that one year, so all of my rows were about five feet off from where they should have been.”

The GPS isn’t perfect — but it lets them know where the lines should be.

So, all that’s left to do before the fall is fixing up the lines.

If you’ve ever wondered what happens to the corn afterwards; the whole plant is harvested. They’re able to combine the entire maze when the season ends.

“The yield is maybe 25 percent less than the surrounding field. All the paths are cut out, you wouldn’t expect full yield, but it’s definitely still worth harvesting. And we do.”

It’s a year-round process, mapping out a new maze location each year to make sure the soil stays healthy.

So before long…it’s out with this maze, and in with the next.