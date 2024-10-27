House “likely a total loss” after fire in rural Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in rural Cerro Gordo County early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Marble Rock Fire Department, it was assisting Nora Springs Fire to extinguish the fire.

MRFD says the house was “very heavily damaged by the fire and is likely a total loss.”

Also on scene were fire departments from Rockford, Rudd, Floyd, Charles City, Rockwell and Plymouth, as well as Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management, AMR Ambulance, Rockwell-Swaledale EMT’s and Mason City Fire Department Ambulance.