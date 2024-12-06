House fire in Cannon Falls leaves minimal damage, CFFD says

(ABC 6 News) — Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Cannon Falls Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on 7th Street N.

Prior to CFFD’s arrival, an officer from Cannon Falls Police Department used his fire extinguisher to break through the screened-in porch to help slow the spread of the fire, according to Fire Chief Brice Miller.

When the first CFFD engine crew arrived, they entered through the front door and were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Chief Miller said damage and personal property loss was kept “to a minimum.”

Randolph-Hampton Fire District assisted with an engine crew on scene.

The homeowner was not home when the fire started, and one dog was removed from the home when CFFD arrived.