Hormel Nature Center to host Merry and Bright Night

(ABC 6 News) — The Hormel Nature Center is getting into the holiday spirit with their Merry and Bright Night.

The free, family-friendly holiday event will take place next Tuesday, December 10. It will run from 4-7 p.m. and will feature story time at the log cabin, music from The Austinaires, craft making, refreshment, and even Santa Claus.

There will be plenty of unique gift ideas as well if you want to get ahead on holiday shopping.