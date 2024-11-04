Hormel Foods to donate 5,000 turkeys during community-wide giveaway event

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods will be giving away 5,000 turkeys in a community-wide event this month, a press release said Monday.

The event is in partnership with the Hometown Food Security Project and community organizations in Mower County.

The donation event, called the “Hometown Turkey Takeover,” will kick off Saturday, November 16 at 9 a.m.

The giveaway will go on until supplies last at the Mower County Fairgrounds (700 12th St. SW, Austin, Minnesota). Community members and neighbors can receive a free frozen Jennie-O® turkey, the press release said.

“During our Hometown Turkey Takeover event, we’re delighted to give back to our community by offering a free Jennie-O® turkey to anyone who could use one,” said Jeff Baker, group vice president of Retail Marketing for Hormel Foods. “Giving back is a big part of who we are, and we look forward to bringing the community together to share in the spirit of the holidays.”

Hormel says residents attending the drive-through event should enter through the south gate of the fairgrounds. This is reportedly where volunteers will direct them to the pick-up area. From there, residents will have turkeys loaded directly into their vehicles.

According to Hormel, turkeys are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one per household. No ID or pre-registration is required.

More than 200 volunteers are needed to support the Hometown Turkey Takeover, Hormel noted in the press release. To volunteer for this event visit: https://bit.ly/hometownturkey. All volunteers will receive a free turkey.

Hormel Foods expects to give away 3,500 turkeys during the event. Additionally, it anticipates to donate an additional 1,500 turkeys to Mower County organizations committed to reducing food insecurity.

This initiative aligns with the company’s 20 By 30 Challenge goals, the press release said. These goals include providing the equivalent of 70 million meals by 2030 to those in need, and to create a food secure community program through cash and product donations.

Hormel adds that through the Hometown Food Security Project, it is working to reduce Mower County’s food insecurity rate. The company is also working to share a best practices playbook for addressing food insecurity with communities around the country.

“The vision of the Hometown Food Security Project is that ‘no one goes hungry in Mower County,’” said Gema Alvarado-Guerrero, co-leader for Hometown Food Security Project and workforce wellness facilitator at Hormel Foods. “This is especially true during the holiday season. This event is an opportunity where we can step up to make a meaningful difference in our community to address food insecurity.”

To learn more about the Hometown Turkey Takeover event or to volunteer, you can visit: https://hometownfoodsecurity.org/hometown-turkey-takeover/