Hormel Foods set to host outdoor concert in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — Coming up next week, Hormel Foods will be hosting an outdoor concert in downtown Austin.

Grammy nominated band Plain White T’s will headline the concert taking place next Thursday, September 12th. Austin native Mark Zellear and the Hardways as well as Los Rebeldes will also be perfomring.

The food company said the concert is a gesture of thanks to the community it calls home.