Hormel Foods Group Vice President of Foodservice to retire
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods announced Thursday morning that group vice president, Foodservice, Mark Ourada would be retiring.
It comes following Ourada’s 37 years of service to the company. A press release from Hormel Foods said he played an active role in the successful development of its Foodservice business segment, and was instrumental in the PLANTERS brand integration.
He will be succeeded by David Weber.
Weber has worked for Hormel Foods for 33 years, and is the current vice president of Foodservice sales.