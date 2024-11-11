Hormel Foods announces Hormel Heroes Scholarship recipients

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Hormel Foods has announced this year’s Hormel Heroes Scholarship recipients honoring students with a military background.

This year, Vergie Terrell and Jorge Mendez will receive $10,000 to help pursue careers in culinary arts or food service management.

So far, the Hormel Heroes Scholarship Program has provided $180,000 to 13 students.