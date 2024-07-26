Honkers to raise money for area schools

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday July 27, the Honkers are raising funds for local schools. Players, coaches and even Slider will be wearing a commemorative City School jersey. The one-of a kind jerseys will be auctioned following the 6:35 p.m. game against the LaCrosse Loggers.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will be divided between nine local schools, and districts. Those receiving funding and represented by the color in “ROCHESTER” will be John Marshall, Mayo, Century, Byron, Kasson Mantorville, Stewartville, PEM, Chatfield, and Dover Eyota.

Online bidding is currently open and will continue through Saturday at 4:00 p.m. At that point, it will convert to a live silent auction during the game. If online bidders that are outbid, they will receive a phone call, asking if they would like to increase their bid.

The silent auction will conclude on the final out of Saturday’s game. At that time, those in attendance who won a jersey will make payment. They will be able to take their jerseys home. Those who bid online/phone will be called on Monday to pay. Those jerseys can be shipped for $10 in addition to their bid price.

There will also be replica t shirts for sale beginning Thursday-Saturday. These will sell for $30 at our games. Based on availability, those who won a jersey can also add these to their purchase. They will be shipped along with the jerseys at no additional cost. The Honkers will donate a portion of the proceeds to area schools.