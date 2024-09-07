Homeowners speak out about Rochester’s proposed property tax levy increase

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the city is set to raise the property tax levy to 10.35% on Monday.

Now, homeowners are sounding off about the potential tax hike after they were promised it would only be around 8%.

ABC 6 News reporter Brandon Antony spent Friday gathering homeowners’ reactions regarding the increase which can be found in the video above.