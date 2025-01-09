Home care workers rally at Minnesota Capitol

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Home care workers and clients are rallying for a new union contract at the Minnesota Capitol.

The union, representing more than 35,000 workers, said better retirement security and pay would help address the current workforce shortage.

“We care for people of all ages in their homes, and that’s important because they want to stay in their own home to feel comfortable. So better wages would attract more people to be a CFSS and clients would utilize all their available hours,” said Gail Larson of SEIU Healthcare MN & IA.

A tentative agreement must be reached by Friday for it to be included in the 2025 budget.