Holiday gift returns in full swing

(ABC 6 News) — With the holiday shopping season mostly behind us, now comes another retail rush: holiday return season.

If you have something you are looking to take back, experts say now is the time to make those returns. If you do not have a receipt, they say a lot of retailers are willing to work with you.

If you are planning to ship the item back to the seller, make sure you understand the costs.

“So, looking at the seller’s return policy, pay attention to who pays for that shipping? Because if you have to pay, you might be able to save on some fees if you’re able to also return that to a local store,” said Stephanie Carls of RetailMeNot.

The site RetailMeNot also says looking up the store’s return details beforehand can make a big difference.