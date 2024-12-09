Holiday Bazaar returns to Historic Downtown Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau will be bringing back the annual Holiday Bazaar that will take place in Historic Downtown Albert Lea.

The bazaar will be happening on Thursday, December 12 from 4-7 p.m.

It will offer a festive evening filled with activities, holiday shopping, and entertainment for all ages. Visitors are invited to celebrate the season and enjoy various events at downtown locations. Here is a look at the full schedule:

Horse-Drawn Trolley Rides (4:00–6:00 PM)

Enjoy a scenic ride starting near the Marion Ross statue on Broadway Avenue. Sponsored by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Albert Lea, MN, and the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Live Reindeer Visit (4:00–6:00 PM)

Stop by Williams Street Plaza to see real reindeer up close. Sponsored by Home Solutions Midwest.

Photos with Santa (4:00–6:00 PM)

Bring your family to Williams Street Plaza for a chance to meet Santa and take photos, courtesy of Albert Lea American Legion Post 56, DAV, and photoshoots by Angie’s Photography & Creations.

United Preschoolers Caroling (5:30–6:00 PM)

Listen to the adorable voices of United Preschoolers as they perform carols in Downtown Albert Lea, spreading holiday cheer.

Albert Lea High School Carolers (5:00 PM & 6:30 PM)

Enjoy performances by the Albert Lea High School Carolers throughout the downtown area at 5:00 PM. The evening concludes with a special caroling performance at Central Park during the tree lighting ceremony.

Tree Lighting Ceremony (6:30 PM)

Join the community at Central Park for the annual tree lighting and experience the magic of the season. The Santa Cruise will end at Central Park just in time for the ceremonial lighting of the tree!

Holiday Market at The Broadway (4:00–8:00 PM)

Find unique holiday gifts and support local vendors at Events at The Broadway located at 201 South Broadway Avenue.

Kids Makers Market (4:00–7:00 PM)

Bring the family to shop handmade creations crafted by young entrepreneurs at All the Things – Studio & Boutique at 136 South Broadway Avenue and The Outlet at 137 South Broadway Avenue.

Hot Chocolate Stand (4:00–6:00 PM)

Stop by the Albert Lea CVB Office at 132 N Broadway Avenue for a free cup of hot cocoa, sponsored by Arcadian Bank.

Santa Cruise (6:00 PM)

Watch festive vehicles cruise along Broadway Avenue with Santa leading the way. Registrations are still open for additional floats—sign up at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Grinch Visit (4:00–7:00 PM)

Meet the Grinch near Taco King on Clark Street, made possible by T-Mobile.

Hat & Glove Giveaway + Hot Cocoa & Bracelets (4:00–6:00 PM)

Visit Hope Church at 244 South Broadway Avenue for free winter hats, gloves, hot cocoa, and bracelets.

The bazaar is free to attend with activities sponsored by local businesses and community partners.