Holiday Bazaar farmers market kicks off in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday was the first day of the Holiday Bazaar Rochester farmers market at Graham Park in Rochester, bringing a special Thanksgiving and Christmas theme to shoppers in the Med City.

Over 30 artisan crafters filled the market stalls, getting ready for the festive season. They sold everything from food options for your holiday feast, to clothing attire for the big day.

The vendors are hoping to get everyone ready for the holidays.

“It’s kind of just the kickoff to the holiday season. You know it kind of just adds an element of excitement to it, and just gets everybody in a good mood for starting any festive foods, things of that they kind of think of, that kind of puts that in place,” said Chris Syverson, one vendor at the farmer’s market.

The holiday bazaar will continue on December 7 and last until December 21.

For more information and a complete list of the Holiday Bazaar schedule, click here.