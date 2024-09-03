Hmong Minnesota Day at the State Fair

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Monday was the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, and it is finishing up strong by celebrating Hmong Minnesota Day.

This year, the day came with a special purpose.

Fairgoers gathered on Monday to celebrate Tou Ger Xiong, a Hmong man from the Twin Cities who was murdered last December while on vacation in Colombia.

“I think it’s really important to see our culture, our heritage, traditions here just like any other Minnesotan. We’re so blessed to have this day here,” said Peter Chang, the Hmong Minnesota Day Chair.

Singers, dancers, martial artists, and community leaders all participated in the day of hope, healing, and celebration.

This is the ninth year of celebrating Hmong Minnesota Day at the fair.