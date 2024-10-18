History Center of Olmsted County hosts Fall Fest

(ABC 6 News) — It’s the time of year for pumpkin carving, wagon rides, and Halloween decorations.

To celebrate, the History Center of Olmsted County hosted a Fall Fest on Thursday. There were crafts, face painting, and the chance to decorate your own pumpkin.

The festival allowed families and friends to enjoy the fall festivities while also learning about Olmsted County history.

If you missed out this year, the good news is that it will be back next year.

For more information and upcoming events, click here.