History Center of Freeborn County’s annual meatball supper fundraiser returns soon

(ABC 6 News) — The History Center of Freeborn County (HCFC) is once again getting ready to host its annual meatball supper fundraiser.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, February 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge (1623 West Main Street, Albert Lea).

The meal will include meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, and a dinner. Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased at the history center or through HCFC board members.

The event will also include a silent auction with items from local businesses.

The fundraiser funds a variety of programs for the Freeborn County Historical Museum including virtual, hands-on, and community events.