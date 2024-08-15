Historical landmark in Iowa destroyed by fire

By KAALTV

Lighthouse Inn Super Club destroyed by fire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An early morning fire destroyed a historical landmark in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, smoke was seen coming out of the Lighthouse Inn Supper Club just after 5:15 AM. When deputies arrived, flames inside the building were spreading quickly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the building’s website, it was a common stop for Chicago-based mobsters during Prohibition, including Al Capone and John Dillinger.