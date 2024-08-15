Historical landmark in Iowa destroyed by fire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An early morning fire destroyed a historical landmark in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, smoke was seen coming out of the Lighthouse Inn Supper Club just after 5:15 AM. When deputies arrived, flames inside the building were spreading quickly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the building’s website, it was a common stop for Chicago-based mobsters during Prohibition, including Al Capone and John Dillinger.