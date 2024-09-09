Historical Home Tour returns to Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) — The Historical Home Tour is returning to Freeborn County to highlight some of the county’s rich architectural history.

The tour will take place on Saturday, September 28th and run from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Guests who participate can experience six historic gems around Albert Lea and Alden on this self-guided tour.

The following homes will be featured during the tour:

Gary and Mary Chicos, 261 North Broadway, Alden

Melissa Barr, 1411 Sunset Street, Albert Lea

Josh and Christine Seeger , 404 Robin Road, Albert Lea

Diane Graf, 301 Lakeview Blvd, Albert Lea

Jens and Jennifer Levisen, 525 Park Avenue, Albert Lea

Marcia and Charlie Smith, 310 Washington Avenue N, Albert Lea

Tickets are available for purchase at the Freeborn County Historical Museum and at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. Members of the Freeborn Historical Museum, Steele County Historical Society, or Mower County Historical Society can purchase tickets for $35 while tickets for nonmembers are $45.

Children must be over the age of 12 and supervised by an adult. Food, drink, and gum are prohibited inside the homes, and bathrooms will not be available. Transportation is not provided, but some of the homes are walking distance from each other. This event is rain or shine.

More information about the Freeborn County Historical Museum can be found here.