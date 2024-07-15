Highway construction in Olmsted County begins Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Traffic slowdowns are expected in Olmsted County as two different construction projects begin Monday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the I-90/Hwy 52 interchange southeast of Rochester will undergo reconstruction.

You can expect slower speeds through the work zones and possible traffic slowdowns during peak travel times in the mornings and afternoons.

The project is expected to improve safety on the interchange ramps and intersections, increase clearance under the I-90 bridges over Hwy 52 and improve traffic flow and reduce traffic delays through the interchange.

A short-term detour of Hwy 52 is expected to occur July 22-26. A closure is tentatively scheduled to occur July 27-August 13 from eastbound I-90 to southbound Hwy 52.

Once the schedules are confirmed, MnDOT will announce the detour time periods and routes in advance. Longer duration detours are scheduled in 2025 and 2026.

Also starting Monday, motorists on Hwy 30 will travel in a single lane between Stewartville and Chatfield due to road resurfacing.

One lane of traffic will be open during the road resurfacing at the location where crews are working. Resurfacing of Hwy 30 will start at Stewartville and will move east toward Chatfield.

Short traffic delays are expected.

Flaggers will briefly stop traffic in one direction to allow vehicles traveling in the opposite direction to drive through the open lane. Once they’ve traveled through the work zone, vehicles in the other direction will be allowed to drive through the open lane.

The project includes the following improvements:

Resurfacing 15 miles of Hwy 30 from 5th Ave. NE in Stewartville to Mill Creek Road in Chatfield

Constructing 6-foot widened shoulders from Maplebrook Dr. NE to 15th Ave. NE in Stewartville

Making accessibility improvements from Maplebrook Dr. NE to 12 Ave. NE in Stewartville

Installing new lighting at Olmsted Co. Rd. 1

Making culvert improvements

It is anticipated the project will be completed in October.