UPDATE: Zumbrota police issue notice on Highway 58 closure due to floodwaters

(ABC 6 News) – MnDOT announced Highway 58 between West 2nd Street and Park Road at Zumbrota was closed as of Saturday afternoon, on its 511MN real-time service.

Around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the Zumbrota Police Department shared an update to its Facebook page.

The update states Hwy 58 will remain closed until further notice.

Detoured traffic coming from the north should take County Rd 4 to County Rd 48 and head south to County Rd 10 / 4th St.

Traffic coming from the south will reverse that taking 4th St East out of town to County 48.

The bridge in Forest Mills remains passable as of 4 p.m., according to the statement.