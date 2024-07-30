Highway 52 closure begins next week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Starting next Monday, Highway 52 at Interstate 90 will be closed with drivers detoured to southeastern Rochester.

Workers will be installing a culvert under the road during this five-day closure.

Those heading north on 52 should instead take Olmsted County Road 7 and exit to westbound I-90 before taking the Highway 52 exit (Exit 218) to continue heading north to Rochester.

For those traveling south, take Highway 63 south and exit to eastbound I-90 before taking Exit 224 onto Olmsted County Road 7. Finally, go south on CR-7 to Highway 52 near Chatfield.