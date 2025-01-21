Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center to celebrate 60-year anniversary in 2025

(ABC 6 News) — This year will mark the 60th anniversary of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.

Since its founding in 1965, HVMHC has worked to be at the forefront of mental health care.

“Our history is a testament to the resilience of our community and the dedication of our staff. Over the past six decades, we’ve not only witnessed but actively participated in the transformation of mental health care—from addressing stigma in the 1960s to embracing innovative technologies today. This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come and to reaffirm our commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for future generations,” Executive Director Erik Sievers said via a press release.

When it began in 1965, HVMHC opened its first clinic in Winona. Now, it serves Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona counties with clinic locations in Caledonia, Red Wing, Wabasha, and Winona.

HVMHC provides a comprehensive range of services, including mobile crisis, therapy, medication management, teaching community-based health skills and housing with support for adults. The organization also continues to reduce stigma and promote awareness through partnerships with schools, businesses, and community groups.

With the 60-year anniversary approaching, the organization is inviting the community to join in recognizing the milestone and supporting its continued efforts to create a healthier, more inclusive future for all. The date of that celebration will be announced at a later date.