Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center set to put on fourth annual event to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse

(ABC 6 News) — Last year in Minnesota, 815 people died by suicide, and 1338 died by overdose.

It’s a dark conversation, but one that must be had in order to reverse the number. That’s why area mental health center Hiawatha Valley is attempting to bring light into the darkness.

On Tuesday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to sit down with Eric Sievers, the executive director at Hiawatha Valley to talk about the organization’s annual event to raise awareness and provide education about substance abuse and mental health.

Watch the full interview in the video above to learn more about the event.

More information about Hiawatha Valley can be found here.