Hesse’s Haunted Trail opens in Claremont

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Hesse’s Haunted Trail opened in Claremont.

They are inviting you to stop by and try to survive as you check out the trail.

Admission is $7, and it is for everyone 13 years or older. It will run Friday and Saturday this weekend, and then again on Friday and Saturday next weekend.