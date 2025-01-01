Heritage Language Pathway Program launches in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new education program is being launched in Minnesota to help teachers get licensed to each their heritage language and culture.

Minnesota’s students and families speak more than 300 home languages, and now, the state’s Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board is hoping to increase opportunities for language instruction across the state with two cohorts set to begin next month.

“We have a shortage of world language teachers, and so the department of education has made this process through portfolios so that people that have a background in languages or have taught abroad or have taught in other ways can show evidence that they can do this,” said Natalia Benjamin, the Director of Multilingual Learning at Rochester Public Schools.

Applications need to be completed by January 10. For more information on the program and how to apply, click here.