UPDATE: Law enforcement concludes search of Runnings store

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Austin police have left the Runnings store in Austin, after concluding that the suspect or suspects in a break-in had left the area.

“While we worked to clear the building, we also worked with Runnings in reviewing footage from their facility,” APD chief David McKichan said. “It was determined that while there was a burglary, the suspects had left prior to our establishing a perimeter. The case will move into an investigative status. Anyone who may have any information regarding this burglary is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Department.”

Employees on scene said the store was closed around 9:30 a.m. and did not know if the location would reopen Jan. 20.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(ABC 6 News) – Austin law enforcement are searching the Runnings building after an alarm activation Monday morning.

Law enforcement on scene said they are securing the perimeter around the store and that the Runnings store itself was “not secure” at 8:45 a.m.

Austin Runnings Store, Monday, Jan. 20 / Alex Schmidt, KAAL-TV

According to APD chief David McKichan, the alarm went off just before 6 a.m. and “may have been due to a break-in.”

Austin Runnings store Monday, Jan. 20 / Javier Gil, KAAL-TV

Austin PD, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol established the perimeter. The Austin/Mower County SWAT team and an ambulance are also on site.

There appear to be law enforcement vehicles directly blocking every entrance and exit to the store.

Law enforcement parked around the Austin Runnings store Monday, Jan. 20 / Javier Gil, KAAL-TV

There are also members of law enforcement parked between Runnings and other stores in the same area.