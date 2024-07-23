“Heartbeat law” goes into effect in Iowa next week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The law banning most abortions after six weeks will take effect in Iowa next Monday.

This comes after Planned Parenthood’s denied request for the case to be reheard by the Supreme Court.

The legislation is now state law at 8 AM on Monday, July 29th restricting abortions after six weeks except to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest.

The so-called “heartbeat law” was originally passed in 2023.