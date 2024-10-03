Head-to-Toe Clinic coming to Preston

(ABC 6 News) — Fillmore County Public Health is offering a free Head-to-Toe Clinic in collaboration with Bridges Health and Winchester Wellness.

The clinic will take place on October 25th and November 22nd from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Fillmore County Office Building in Lower Level Room 108.

The clinic will offer a number of free services such as ear check and cleaning, oral health, blood pressure, pulse, and respiration checks, vision and hearing screenings, and much more.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 507-474-2221.