Hazardous material spill at Hwy 52 and I-90 in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — A hazardous material spill occurred at Highway 52 and Interstate 90 on Wednesday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, at 7:05 PM, it responded to a semi rollover crash in the area of ISTH 90 and USTH 52 in Rochester. There were no other vehicles involved in this crash, and no injuries. The chemical spilled was sodium chloride and hydrogen peroxide. This crash remains under investigation.

Rochester Fire Department is asking the general public to stay away from the area while crews on scene operate.

This is a developing story.