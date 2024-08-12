Hayfield man appears on criminal vehicular operation charge after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Hayfield man appeared in Dodge County court Monday, Aug. 12, on charges related to a July motorcycle crash.

Devon Michael Miles, 26, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm, under the influence with alcohol and misdemeanor driving after license revocation after an incident on Center Avenue, Hayfield July 28.

According to court documents, Dodge County deputies responded to the crash site and found a woman lying on the ground, bleeding from the head and with road rash on much of her body.

According to court documents, law enforcement determined that the woman had been on a motorcycle driven by Miles.

Miles told deputies he felt the woman lose her grip on him, he turned around to grab her, but accidentally squeezed the front brake and rolled over.

A preliminary blood alcohol test indicated that Miles’ BAC was 0.127 shortly after the crash, according to court documents.

Deputies also noted the motorcycle Miles was driving did not have license plates on it, and Miles said he did not have a driver’s license, according to court documents.

Miles was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared, then taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Oct. 23.