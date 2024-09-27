Harris, Trump discuss border issues

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — For the first time in more than three years, Kamala Harris is visiting the southern border ahead of the presidential election.

The visit to Arizona comes as polls show Donald Trump is leading in that issue. Harris is now calling for tougher security measures and outlining a plan to crack down on fentanyl smuggling and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, former President Trump mocked the visit from a Michigan rally on Friday, calling Harris’ efforts four years too late. This weekend, Trump will head to rallies in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.