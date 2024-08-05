Harmony man arrested for suspected vehicular homicide

(ABC 6 News) – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office took a Harmony man into custody Sunday for suspected criminal vehicular homicide.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, first responders received a call just after midnight Aug. 4 about a man lying on County Road 30 east of Granger.

Responders located the body of 23-year-old Cale Jackson of Cresco, Iowa.

It appeared Jackson had been struck by a vehicle on the roadway.

Deputies took 50-year-old Brian Nelson into custody at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and criminal vehicular homicide.

Nelson is currently held at the Fillmore County Jail, and a sample of his blood was sent to the BCA for testing.