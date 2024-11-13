Haley Comfort Systems presents check from Oktoberfest Suicide Prevention Event

(ABC 6 News)- When someone dies by suicide, the number of other lives affected is immeasurable. On Tuesday, Haley Comfort Systems stepped up to help, by presenting a check from money raised during its annual “Oktoberfest Suicide Prevention” event.

The money supports three different mental health organizations, all aimed at helping anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Over $130,000 was raised at this year’s event on October 4th. Haley Comfort systems says the event originally began 4 years ago, as a way to spread the word about suicide. Something they stress isn’t talked enough about in our community.

“It’s remembering those lost to suicide but also making people feel like they are apart of a community of coming together to hopefully mitigate risk of suicide in the future,” said Nicole Haley, the marketing manager of Haley’s Comfort.

The three organizations that teamed up with Haley Comfort for this years event were Aiden’s Light, Nami, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Each choosing to use the money that was donated in different ways.

Aiden’s Light in particular was founded after the suicide of a 17th year old named Aiden and his family. They plan to use the money to teach more kids about mental health throughout schools.

“We’re doing Rochester schools, we’re going to Zumbrota-Mazeppa. We’re going to Hayfield. So we’re excited to just bring more suicide prevention to the area schools,” said Jennifer Hegge, the Co-founder of Aiden’s Light.

The Oktoberfest Suicide Prevention Event is expected to continue in 2025. For more information, click here.