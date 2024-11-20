Hackers target Matt Gaetz investigation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A hacker gained access to online secure documents in a civil lawsuit involving Matt Gaetz.

Sources say the documents included unredacted depositions from key witnesses in the case, including the woman who claimed Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17 years old.

Gaetz is not a party in the lawsuit, but he was subpoenaed for testimony.

It comes as members of Congress are calling for the House Ethics Committee report on allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use against Gaetz to be made public.

“It would be in everybody’s best interest, including the President’s, not to be surprised by some information that might come out during the confirmation hearing and the background check,” said Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Gaetz denies all wrongdoing in the case.

The House Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday to decide whether to release the report.