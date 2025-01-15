Group of Minnesotans rally for Equal Rights Amendment

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As the 2025 legislative session begins, a group of Minnesotans are rallying, asking for the passage of a state Equal Rights Amendment.

The Minnesotans for Equal Rights Coalition says they want to place the ERA on the ballot and let voters decide whether it should become part of the state constitution.

The 2025 version of the bill would protect Minnesotans against discrimination based on race, gender expression, sexual orientation, and more.

Last year, an Equal Rights Amendment bill passed the House, but the Senate did not have time to take it up before the session ended.